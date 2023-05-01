During a meeting with the newly-appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Karabakh, Artsakh leaders emphasized the imperative for Artsakh to be connected with Armenia through the Lachin Corridor, which remains under Azerbaijani blockade since December 12.

The Russian commander Colonel General Alexander Lentsov, who assumed his new role last week, met on Monday with Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, State Minister Gurgen Nesisyan and Interior Minister Karen Sargsyan to hear the concerns of Artsakh authorities.

Lentskov was appointed after Azerbaijan illegally set up a checkpoint at the Lachin Corridor and closed off the Hakari River bridge, stationing its troops and flying the Azerbaijani flag. Baku claimed that its customs and border officials now control the area, whereas per the November 9, 2020 agreement, that area falls under the direct control of the Russian peacekeeping forces.

Russia, the United States, the European Union and France have called on Azerbaijan to immediately restore access to the road. The International Court of Justice, in a ruling in February, ordered Azerbaijan to ensure “unimpeded” movement along the road.

The Artsakh authorities told Lentskov that Point 6 of the November 9, 2020 statement should be observed in order to settle the situation. That document stipulates that:

Artsakh should be connected with Armenia through the 5-kilometer-wide Lachin Corridor;

The Lachin Corridor should be under the control of the Russian peacekeeping forces;

Azerbaijan must guarantee the safety of the movement of citizens, vehicles and goods in both directions through the Lachin Corridor.

The commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops said he will have meetings with the Azerbaijani side in the coming days and will be able to address the issue and provide information at the end of the week, Nersisyan, the Artsakh State Minister, said in a Facebook post.

Nersisyan appealed to the citizens of the Republic of Armenia and the authorities to take all steps, all possible political and diplomatic measures to ensure the safety of the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh, to protect the right of self-determination of the people of Artsakh, and to ensure the fulfillment of the provisions of the Tripartite Statement.

He also appealed to the international community to ensure the fulfillment of Azerbaijan’s commitment to unblock the corridor connecting Artsakh to Armenia.

“The consequence of your inaction or passivity is the daily suffering of the residents of Artsakh,” the State Minister said.

Nersisyan also appealed to Armenians around the world, saying “turn your attention to Artsakh and see the people who are keeping Armenian Artsakh at the cost of suffering.”