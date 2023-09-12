‘Amerikatsi” screens nationwide

The Armenian American Cultural Society of Las Vegas announced that the movie “Amerikatsi” will be screening at the Las Vegas AMC Town Square theater from September 15 to 17.

The movie is about Charlie, an Armenian-American, who in 1948 repatriates to Soviet Armenia and is unjustly imprisoned.





“Amerikatsi” has already been submitted for the 96th Academy Awards, set for March 2024, in the Best International Feature Film category.

There will be a Q&A session with actor and director Michael Goorjian during the Vegas screening of the film, the details of which will be announced at a later time.

To watch the official trailer for “Amerikatsi,” or to purchase tickets to the screenings in Las Vegas, visit the AMC Theaters website.