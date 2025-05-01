BY ADROUSHAN ANDY ARMENIAN

LAS VEGAS—The 110th Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day event took place at the Las Vegas Armenian Genocide Memorial Monument at Sunset Park on April 26.

2025 marks the 10th anniversary of the monument at Sunset Park; for this occasion new trees with memorial plaques were planted in the immediate vicinity of the monument.

As of April 24, hundreds of community members have visited the monument to lay flowers to pay their respects to the victims of Genocide. On April 26, over three hundred community members, human rights advocates, local dignitaries, and elected officials attended the commemoration which was organized by the Armenian American Cultural Society of Las Vegas; all local Armenian churches and organizations were invited to participate.

The commemoration opened with a flag ceremony by the Homenetmen “Artsakh” Chapter scouts, followed by the Armenian and U.S. national anthems.

In a moving address, event emcee, Hermann Brumm recalled the tragic events that began on April 24, 1915, which claimed the lives of 1.5 million Armenians. Emphasizing the need to confront painful truths, he spoke of the forced marches, mass killings, and cultural destruction that left a lasting scar on humanity.

1 of 19 - + 1. Las Vegas Homenetmen “Artsakh” chapter scouts led the flag ceremony 2. Emcee Hermann Brunn 3. Very Rev. Father Sasoon Zumrookhdian presided over the invocation 4. Keynote speaker, Lenna Hovanessian Esq. 5. Congresswoman Dina Titus with Lenna Hovanessian Esq. 6. Attendees at the 110th Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day 7. "Seta Tajirian" Saturday Armenian School students performing 8. Nevada Diplomatic Core Dean Joseph Campos 9. Nevada Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama of Summerlin area District 2 during her remarks 10. Attendees at the 110th Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day 11. Homenetmen Las Vegas "Artsakh" Chapter 12. Unveiling of memorial plaques for late AACS President Levon Gulbenkian 13. Homenetmen Scouts unveiling the memorial plaques 14. The Hovanessian family in front of their sponsored tree and plaque 15. City of Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley 16. Flowers honoring the victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide 17. Flowers honoring the victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide 18. Congresswoman Dina Titus laying a flower at the Armenian Genocide Memorial 19. 10 years for the Las Vegas Armenian Genocide Memorial Monument at Sunset Park

He also highlighted the resilience of the survivors, who passed down their stories to future generations, creating a living legacy of remembrance and resistance. The speech closed with a powerful message of solidarity, urging continued remembrance, the pursuit of truth, and a collective commitment to ensure such atrocities are never repeated.

Very Rev. Father Sasoon Zumrookhdian of St. Geragos church presided over the invocation and opening prayers.

Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region Board member Lenna Hovanessian, Esq. delivered the keynote speech reflecting on Artsakh’s calls for independence and self-determination which have been ignored and even sold out by world powers for Azerbaijan’s gas and oil diplomacy. The indigenous land of Armenians for over 3,000 years is being rebranded as part of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. Hovanessian stated, “a Century Later, history has shown us that Justice is neither destined nor given. the Armenian Cause, requires sustained collective will and power to pull it toward us.”

While we honor the sacred Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide and Artsakh War, we cannot afford to simply grieve the past, we must draw from their strength to manifest our destiny as we envision it.

Several Nevada elected officials, led by Congresswoman Dina Titus, a great friend of the Armenian community and a defender of truth, held Azerbaijani officials accountable for human rights violations.

City of Las Vegas Mayor, Shelley Berkley, also addressed the attendees and strongly condemned atrocities carried out against the Armenian Nation.

Heidi Kasama, Nevada Assemblywoman for District 2 which covers most of the Summerlin area shared her support to the Armenian community.

Representatives for Congresswoman Suzie Lee and City of Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman were present and presented Certificates of Recognition.

Dean of Nevada Diplomatic Core, Joseph Campos also shared his remarks and invited Honorary Consul General of Japan, Kathleen Blakely and Honorary Consul of Philippines Amie Belmonte to the stage to be recognized.

After the closing prayer and benediction by Rev. Father Barkev Balkevorkian of St. Garabed church, attendees were invited to lay flowers at the monument.

This was an opportunity for all generations, to unite at the Genocide Memorial and to reaffirm their commitment to the Armenian Cause and diasporan community, and our nation.

AACS would like to thank all memorial tree sponsors and volunteers for their continued support, and the Seta Tajirian Saturday School students for their recitation.

AACS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1978 in Las Vegas with a mission to preserve and promote Armenian history, heritage and culture in the State of Nevada.

Adroushan Andy Armenian is the former Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Las Vegas.