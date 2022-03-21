Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held separate telephone conversations with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts on Monday to discuss issues of peace talks being advanced between Yerevan and Baku.

Lavrov discussed the implementation of a three agreements signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan that set a road map for advancing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Armenia’s foreign minister, Ararat Mirzoyan briefed Lavrov on the most recent Azerbaijani ceasefire violations at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, as well as in Artsakh.

Mirzoyan also presented to Lavrov Armenia’s position regarding possible peace negotiations with Baku, and highlighted the role of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in that process, Armenia’s foreign ministry press service reported.

Similar issues were discussed with Azerbaijan’s foreign minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, according to official statements.

According to a press statement from Russia’s foreign ministry, Lavrov reiterated to Mirzoyan and Bayramov Russia’s willingness to assist in the process.