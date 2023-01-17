Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday urged Azerbaijan to end the blockade of Artsakh, which is currently in its 41st day.

During a telephone conversation with Azerbaijan’s foreign minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, Lavrov stressed the need for the complete unlocking of traffic along the Lachin corridor.

“The Russian side stressed the need for the immediate and complete unblocking of traffic along the Lachin corridor in accordance with the parameters set out in the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov also emphasized the importance of reaching mutually acceptable decisions on all related issues in order to resume comprehensive work on the key aspects of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization on the basis of agreements reached between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said its peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh is continuing negotiations to open the Lachin corridor.

The announcement that was issued on Tuesday is similarly worded to previous announcement by the Russian defense ministry claiming that negotiations underway to unblock the road. Yet, five weeks since Azerbaijanis closed the Lachin Corridor, the blockade is ongoing.

“The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues the negotiation process with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides regarding the resumption of the unhindered movement of automobile transport along the Stepanakert-Goris road,” said the Russian defense ministry statement.

The note added that peacekeeping contingent is fulfilling its tasks and is conducting “round-the-clock” monitoring at 30 observation posts.