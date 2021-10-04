Working closely with Lebanon’s Consulate General in Los Angeles, a Lebanon Election Taskforce has been established to provide information and guidance to Armenian community members in the Western U.S. who have Lebanese citizenship and would like to take part in the elections.

The first step is to sign up on a web portal created by Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry. Lebanese citizens born on or before March 30, 2001 are asked to log onto the special portal diasporavote.mfa.gov.lb to sign up to receive voter registration information for non-resident Lebanese. The deadline to sign up for registration process is November, 20, 2021.

The Lebanon Election Taskforce was informed by the Lebanese Consulate that all individuals who wish to take part in the upcoming parliamentary elections must register to vote. This means that those who participated in the previous elections in 2018 must re-register. The portal offers an easy way for the voter registration process.

As the election nears, the Lebanon Election Taskforce will engage with the community to ensure that a large number of Lebanese citizens currently residing in the United States will take part in the election.

“A lot has happened in Lebanon since the last vote. The upcoming elections is a great way for Lebanese citizens to engage in the process and make their voices hears,” said Taskforce member Toros H. Kejejian. “The Lebanon Election Taskforce will provide updated information and ensure that the voting process is easy and accessible.”