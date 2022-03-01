Krikor Achekian

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee announces the passing of long-time activist and organizational leader Krikor Achekian, who died on Sunday, February 27 in Los Angeles.

Ung. Achekian served several term on the Western U.S Central Committee and brought his experience and knowhow to myriad project to advance the Armenian Cause.

He also held leadership positions in the ARF Eastern United States, as well as Lebanon, where he was active as a youth activist, academician and writer.

ARF Western U.S. Central Committee