The Armenian Educational Foundation announced the passing of the visionary Ralph Tufenkian, a dedicated member, benefactor, and former board member of AEF.

Ralph Tufenkian was a pioneer in all his endeavors, embodying the finest qualities of his American and Armenian heritage. His contributions to the Armenian American community, as well as his impact in Armenia and Artsakh, will leave an indelible mark for generations to come.

For over three decades, Ralph and his beloved wife Savey Tufenkian, in memory of their son Richard Tufenkian, have generously provided scholarships to countless Armenian students both in Armenia and the United States. They have also spearheaded the renovation of numerous schools in Armenia and Artsakh. The Tufenkian family’s commitment to education and community development stands as a lasting tribute to the legacy of their cherished son.

During his visits to Armenia, he personally connected with the students, which fueled his determination to support the AEF Scholarships Program.This act of generosity was inspired by his deep connection with the students, and particularly moved by a young girl who reminded him of his granddaughters. Serop Beylerian, AEF Board President, expressed, “Ralph Tufenkian was not only an exceptional supporter but also an extraordinary example of the Armenian spirit, leaving a permanent mark on the heart of our organization and the Armenian community at large.”

Ralph Tufenkian was always a humble, consistent, and steady supporter of young Armenian students and the Armenian cause. His impact on the lives of those he touched will be remembered fondly, and his legacy of compassion and dedication will continue to inspire.

The AEF offers its heartfelt condolences to Greg Tufenkian and Sandara Kalemkiarian, as well as to the Tufenkian and Shirvanian families. Savey Tufenkian’s unwavering support and Ralph Tufenkian’s enduring legacy will forever be honored within the AEF.

Ralph Tufenkian’s visionary contributions and the profound difference he made in the lives of countless Armenians will never be forgotten.