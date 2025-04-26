LOS ANGELES – It was a day of unity, remembrance and succinct demands for justice as thousands across Los Angeles came together on April 24 in solemn remembrance and resilient protest to mark the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region, along with the Armenian Genocide Committee, United Armenian Council for the Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide – Los Angeles and the Armenian Youth Federation – Western U.S. brought the community together to honor the 1.5 million lives lost and to continue the call for justice, recognition, and reparation.

Senator Adam Schiff

“April 24 is not just a day of mourning,” said Oshin Harootoonian, the chair of the ANCA-WR. “It’s a call to action—a reminder that memory is resistance, and unity is our strength.”

The day began with a prayer and wreath-laying ceremony at the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in Montebello. Community leaders, clergy, elected officials, and hundreds of attendees gathered at the memorial, which has stood as a beacon of remembrance for decades.

Assemblymember John Harabedian California State Senator Sasha Renee Perez Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian

Earlier this year, the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in Montebello, was place on the California historic register.

Later in the day, the Armenian Youth Federation led a powerful rally at the Turkish Consulate in Beverly Hills. Chants of “Turkey Guilty of Genocide” echoed down Wilshire Boulevard as community members, the future generation and allies called on the denialist Turkish government to acknowledge its historical crimes.



“Our fight is not just about remembrance–it is about resistance. We remember, we resist, and we will prevail. Whether in Armenia, in Artsakh, or across the diaspora, we will never stop fighting for our homeland, our people, and our future,” said Ani Ghazarian – AYF Central Executive member.

ANCA-WR Board members Lenna Hovannesian (l) and Astine Suleymanian

“We as the Armenian diaspora, stand here today to declare that our fight is not over. We will continue our fight against denial, against oppression and against those who believe they can annihilate us. And even though we are 7,000 miles away, we refuse to be silent,” she added.

“Let me say this clearly: This is not a conflict. It is not a misunderstanding. It is the systematic destruction of a people. And the world must name it– and act to stop it“ ANCA-WR Board member Astine Suleimanyan said.

“To those who say this will take time, I say– our people don’t have time. To those who say we should move on, I ask– how do you move on when our people are still being hunted, displaced, and silenced? We are still here, we remember and we resist. We will not stop until our prisoners are freed, our lands are protected, and justice is no longer a demand– but a reality,” she added.

The day’s events culminated with a community rally at the Preacher Plaza in Glendale City Hall.

ANCA-WR Board member Lenna Hovanessian offered her remarks as keynote speaker not only on behalf of the ANCA-WR, but on behalf of the leadership of the Armenian Community as a whole.

“And let me also say that the truth of the Armenian Genocide is not a partisan issue and cannot be unrecognized. Today’s presidential announcement referring to the genocide in euphemisms—‘Great Catastrophe’—does not reflect the gravity of the historical truth. We must demand greater accountability and honesty from our government,” Hovanessian emphasized.

Her stern rebuke compelled the crowd into a standing ovation as she continued, “In 2019, the entire U.S. Congress recognized the Armenian Genocide. In 2021, the U.S. President called it accurately a genocide. The insatiable Azeri appetite for Armenian territory and blood has not abated, nor has peace been achieved with Azerbaijan’s genocide and ethnic cleansing of Artsakh.”

Among the elected officials that were present, the highest ranking of them all was U.S. Senator Adam Schiff, who has been a tremendous spearhead of the Armenian Cause in the United States Government.

“What I’ve always admired and respected about the Armenian people is notwithstanding all the powerful forces that have been arrayed against you throughout history, you have never lost your strength, your resilience, your belief in yourselves, and your faith,” said Senator Adam Schiff as he then continued to stress on the failings of the current administration.

“Today, President Trump has retreated from recognizing the Armenian Genocide and betrayed the memory of those who were lost. This may gratify the Turkish dictator, but it is a profound setback to the cause of justice and human rights,” Schiff emphasized.

“Today we mourn, but we must also act. We demand accountability, the right of return to our homelands, and justice for the people of Artsakh. Their story must not be lost in history,” said Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian.

“Commemorating the Armenian Genocide is not only about remembering the past– it is about justice, recognition, and preventing such atrocities from happening again. Truth cannot be buried, and we reaffirm our commitment to never again,” he added.

“We have a responsibility to call it out and speak the truth: it was a genocide. Regardless of what the federal administration decides to do, and whatever language they use in their statements, we will never bow down to the Turkish government as they try to pressure us from speaking the truth,” said California State Senator Sasha Renee Perez.

“Every single year, we will continue to stand firm and reaffirm our commitment to remembrance, justice and truth,” the state senator added.

“Victory is not just having a rally and hearing great speeches. Victory is having Turkey and Azerbaijan admit what they’ve done, teach their children about it, atone for their sins, and become aware of their own culture. Victory is repatriating Artsakh, ensuring Armenians return to their ancestral homeland with reparations to survive. Victory is making sure not a single dollar from the United States or our allies ever supports Azerbaijan or Turkey. Victory is protecting Armenia’s borders and reclaiming our historic lands,” said Armenian Legislative Caucus Chair Assemblymember John Harabedian, the only lawmaker of Armenian descent currently serving in the California State Assembly.

“Until then, we must live April 24th every year, never resting, never forgetting, and fighting for justice every single day,” he added.

The events held throughout Los Angeles reflected the collective resolve of the Armenian community to honor its past while continuing to fight for truth and justice.