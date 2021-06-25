President Emmanuel Macron of France said only a political settlement of the Karabakh conflict can bring stability to the region.

The French leader reiterated his long-held position in a congratulatory message to acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for garnering the lead in Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Armenia.

“The Armenian people can count on the full support of France in its determination to strengthen democracy and the rule of law. Economic cooperation between France and Armenia will continue to strengthen,” Macron said in his message.

“Determined to continue to provide humanitarian assistance to vulnerable groups of the population, France, together with your country, is helping to overcome the consequences of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia,” added Macron, who reaffirmed France’s commitment as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group to the search for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Rest assured that we are committed to resuming the process of political settlement, which is the only way that can guarantee lasting stability in the South Caucasus, as well as promote our common values of peace, solidarity and friendship with the peoples of the region,” added the French leader.

In congratulating Pashinyan, Macron said, “there are exceptional relations between France and Armenia, which are based on historical ties between our peoples, fueled by a special dialogue between governments, parliaments, local authorities, as well as the civil society of our countries