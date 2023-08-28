President Emmanuel Macron of France announced a new initiative on Monday to increase pressure on Azerbaijan to end its blockade of Artsakh.

Macron announced this initiative during a meeting with French diplomats, saying that he will have an opportunity “to speak with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev this week.”

“We will demand full respect for functions of the Lachin humanitarian Corridor. We, once again, will present diplomatic initiatives in this direction on the international level in order to increase pressure,” Macron added.

The French Le Figaro daily newspaper reported on Friday that France was preparing to introduce a resolution in the United Nations Security Council after that body held a special session earlier this month to address the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

Macron told another newspaper, Le Point, that France must maintain pressure on Azerbaijan to address the increasingly deteriorating humanitarian condition in Artsakh.

“We have an unacceptable humanitarian situation, especially as a result of the closure of the Lachin Corridor,” Macron told Le Point.

“France’s role is to press for humanitarian aid and we are doing everything we can to achieve this. In particular, we continue to take measures to ensure the delivery of food and medicine and to ensure free access to Nagorno-Karabakh,” the French president added.

“Furthermore,” he said, “Armenia’s own borders are at risk.”

Official Baku, especially Aliyev, have been critical of France and Macron for what they claim to be pro-Armenian policy being advance by Paris.