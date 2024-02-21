President Emmanuel Macron of France on Wednesday vowed that his country will continue to develop and expand military cooperation with Armenia, a move that has been criticized by Baku, which has accused Paris of threatening the peace process.

“We will continue to develop cooperation in the field of defense. France has given its consent to the supply of defense equipment and France will continue in the spirit of its commitment in this area, aiming to prevent any escalation,” Macron told reporters on Wednesday during a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is visiting France.

He added that France also continued its humanitarian commitment to displaced Artsakh Armenians by providing 29 million euros in 2023.

Macron pledged that France will continue to support the development of relations between the European Union and Armenia decisively.

France’s military pledges and the delivery of French weapons to Armenia has further soured relations between Baku and Paris, yet it has not deterred French officials from pledging their country’s support for Armenia.

During the press event on Wednesday, Macron went on to call the attack last week by Azerbaijani forces against Armenian positions in Nerkin Hand, that killed four Armenians soldiers, “disproportionate.”

“France regrets the disproportionate response by Azerbaijan, which resulted in four deaths and injuries on the Armenian side,” Macron said.

He also said that last week’s attack in Syunik proved “that the danger of escalation remains real.”

“France will continue to support efforts aimed at a just and stable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. France is convinced that this can only be achieved if international law, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders are respected,” Macron added.

“I want to reiterate once again that you can count on France’s support for Armenia, its independence, territorial integrity, democratic process and its aspirations for peace,” Macron said, adding that he and Pashinyan would discuss the ongoing peace talks during their meeting.

The French leader also called on Azerbaijan to implement the decision of the International Court of Justice on November 17, 2023, according to which Azerbaijan must ensure the safe and unimpeded return of those who left Nagorno-Karabakh after September 9, 2023, and wish to return.

“We call for the implementation of the decision of the International Court of Justice on November 17, 2023. According to this decision, Azerbaijan must ensure that those who left Nagorno-Karabakh after September 19, 2023, and wish to return, can do so safely, unimpeded and expeditious manner,” Macron said.