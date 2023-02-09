If you haven’t attended one of Maestro Greg Hosharian’s concerts by now, chances are you should have heard what you’ve been missing. For the past 13 years, Maestro Greg Hosharian has dazzled sold-out audiences with a series of unparalleled concerts at some of Southern California’s most revered venues.

On March 26, the Armenian Pops Ensemble, under the thrilling baton of Maestro Hosharian, will embark on another highly anticipated concert, “Rhapsody in Red, Blue and Orange,” at the acclaimed and contemporary AGBU Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Performing Arts Center in Pasadena, CA.

True to his style, Maestro Hosharian will be fusing classical, folk, jazz, and Armenian music. The concert will showcase pieces by some of history’s most revered composers, new arrangements of acclaimed Armenian and international favorites, and original works by Hosharian. Featured will be violinist Angela Amirian, flutist Salpy Kerkonian, percussionist George Bilezikjian, guitarist Greg Miller, vocalist Alene Aroustamian, and more.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Edward Hosharian Foundation,

established to preserve, promote, and enhance Armenian classical and ethnic music. Since its inception in 1991, The Edward Hosharian Foundation has granted annual scholarships for university students of Armenian descent pursuing a major in music.

In addition to the array of talented artists, the musical program will include guitarist Saro Babikian, recipient of the 2017 Edward Hosharian scholarship.

As previous concerts have demonstrated, Maestro Hosharian’s “Rhapsody in Red, Blue, and Orange,” is destined to inspire, electrify, and have you sitting on the edge of your seat.

For tickets, please visit the AGBU Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Performing Arts Center website.