Maral Tavitian

The Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools announced the appointment of Maral Tavitian as the new Principal of Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School, which has served the Los Angeles County communities since 1969. Mrs.Tavitian will assume the Principal position at the start of the 2021‐2022 school year.

Mrs. Maral Tavitian is no stranger to the Prelacy Armenian Schools, in particular to Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School. Tavitian has deep roots in the Armenian community, especially within the Prelacy Armenian Schools.

A proud graduate of Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Armenian School, Tavitian went on to pursue her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology at California State University, Northridge. Upon graduating, she attended California State University, Los Angeles and received r Masters of Arts degree in School Counseling and Marriage and Family Therapy.

While in graduate school, Tavitian began her career at Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School as a school counselor. During her time at Pilibos, she has served as the High School Academic Director and College Counselor, Dean of Academic Affairs and Assistant Principal. She has spent the last 13 years wholeheartedly committed to the Pilibos community, working alongside an extremely dedicated administration and faculty who have helped mentor and shape her into the compassionate, well rounded, and Armenian spirited leader she is today. Mrs. Maral Tavitian is married and has three children.

“The Board is thrilled that Mrs. Maral Tavitian will assume the leadership position at Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School. It is always a welcoming sight to witness a graduate of a Prelacy Armenian School, such as Mrs. Tavitian, come full circle and assume the leadership role of one of our Schools,” said Sarkis Ourfalian, Chairperson of the Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools.

“Mrs. Tavitian’s knowledge of Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School and the community, coupled with her professionalism, dedication and leadership skills, has garnered the respect of her colleagues and the Pilibos community at large. We are confident that we have the ideal leader in Mrs. Tavitian who will propel Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School to new successes,” added Ourfalian.

The Board of Regents congratulated Maral Tavitian on her appointment, the School Board and the entire Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School community and wished them continued success in their mission.