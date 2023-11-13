Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Monday endorsed Adrin Nazarian for City Council, adding yet another tremendous vote of confidence to his growing coalition.

This endorsement carries significant weight in a district where the Mayor received an overwhelming majority of the votes. Her widespread popularity and effective leadership brings a new level of viability and momentum to Nazarian’s effort, his campaign said in a statement.

“I am proud to endorse Adrin Nazarian for Los Angeles City Council. As the Mayor of this great city, I strive to work with leaders who are ready on day one to get to work and tackle our city’s most pressing issues,” Bass said in a statement.

“Adrin is a proven and effective leader who understands the complexities of addressing homelessness, affordable housing, transportation, public safety and the rising cost of living. His proven track record combined with his commitment to fighting for social justice and bringing people together make him the ideal choice for City Council and I look forward to working with him to ensure that every resident has a safe and stable place to call home,” the L.A. mayor added.

“I wholeheartedly support Adrin Nazarian and believe that his leadership will make a significant difference in carving a path to a better future for our city,” Bass concluded.

“It is an immense honor to be endorsed by Mayor Karen Bass” said Nazarian, “This endorsement is not only an important moment for my campaign, but also a testament to our shared progressive values.”

“Los Angeles is at an inflection point, we need committed and experienced leaders to tackle the issues that affect all Angelenos and Mayor Karen Bass has a proven track record of fighting for progressive and innovative solutions, as well as for working families. I look forward to working shoulder to shoulder with Mayor Bass in City Council and working collaboratively to bring real results to Council District 2, and the city at large,” Nazarian added.

Earlier this year, the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region joined the impressive roster of groups and endorsed Nazarian.

“Few have done as much for the Armenian community as Adrin Nazarian, who has led delegation visits to Artsakh and Armenia, championed pro-Armenian policies, ensured necessary funding for Armenian community service organizations, while working tirelessly to promote justice for Artsakh and Armenia,” said ANCA-WR Board chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. at the time of the organization’s endorsement in May.

Until 2022, Nazarian served as the Assemblymember from the East San Fernando Valley.

During his tenure as Assemblymember, Nazarian authored and co-authored several bills and resolutions related to Armenian issues. Assemblymember Nazarian played a vital role in 2014 when the California State Legislature recognized the Republic of Artsakh. Nazarian also successfully led the charge to have California divest its public funds from Turkish government-backed securities and financial vehicles in 2019. The Assemblymember was also instrumental in establishing April 24 as a state holiday in 2022, with the closure of all public schools and community colleges. He also secured millions of dollars in state funding for various Armenian American organizations and projects, such as the Armenian American Museum, the creation of TUMO Los Angeles in North Hollywood, Homenetmen Hrashq, the Ararat Home of Los Angeles, the Armenian Bar Association, Camp Arev, and the AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School. In 2016, the ANCA-WR honored Assemblymember Nazarian with the “Legislator of the Year ” award at its annual Gala.

In the California State Assembly, Nazarian worked successfully to pass protections for renters, patients and seniors. He is also known for creating the CalKIDS College Savings Program, the largest college savings program in the nation, ensuring every child born in California after July 2022, a path to college and career training. Former Assemblymember Nazarian and his family are residents of North Hollywood.