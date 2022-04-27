Heeding a call from Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan, Prelate, Meher Der Ohanessian, Vice Chair of the Executive Council, donated $250,000 to the Holy See of Cilicia Seminary in Antelias, Lebanon, in memory of his late wife Satig Der Ohanessian

On this occasion, the Prelate highly commended Der Ohanessian and his son’s Ari and Saro, who also agreed to their father’s consent and all together decided to immortalize the memory of their wife and mother, Satig, not only within our Prelacy but also in the Holy See of Cilicia.

In his turn, His Holiness Aram I. Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilicia highly praised the Der Ohanessian family and their unwavering devotion to the Western Prelacy and the Holy See of Cilicia, also praying for the soul of Satig.

Later, in appreciation of Der Ohanessian’s presence in our national life, His Holiness Aram I., invited Der Ohanessian and his sons to Antelias, to be the godfather for the blessing of Holy Water (Muron) which will take place on July 1.

It should be noted that last year, on the sad occasion of Satig Der Ohannesian’s untimely death, the Der Ohannesian family immediately established the Satig Der Ohanessian Fund in the Western Prelacy with $110,000 raised through in lieu of flowers donations.