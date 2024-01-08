Abraham Ajemian

ABRAHAM AJEMIAN

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Abraham Ajemian’s passing on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 12 p.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.

He is remembered by his:

Wife, Antaram Ajemian

Daughter, Maral Ajemian

Son, Jhano and Letta Ajemian

Son, Nono and Maral Ajemian

Grandchildren, Sebastien and Shant Ajemian

Grandchildren, Talia, Raffi and Andre Ajemian

Sister, Alice Saghatian

And all Ajemian, Sayabalian, Chouchmanian, Farhadian, Garbees Arslanian, Krikorian, Sorfazian, Wickam, and Keilian families, relatives and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Dikranian Hall, adjacent to the church.

Donations in Abraham’s memory may be made to the ARS Displaced Families of Artsakh, 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202.