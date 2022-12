ALBERT and ZAVEN GUEDIKIAN

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Albert and Zaven Guedikians’ passing on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.

They are remembered by:

All Guedikian, Garboushian, Armoudjian, Bebekian, Bozoyan, Arslanian, Bedrossian, Farahian, Bechakjian, Kargayan, Parseghian, Kozanian, Koubourian, Basdajian, Asdourian, Soghomonian, and Alemian families, relatives, and friends.