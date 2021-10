Albert Ounjian

ALBERT OUNJIAN

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Albert Ounjian’s passing on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.

He is being remembered by his:

Wife, Shake Ounjian

Son, Dikran Ounjian

Daughter, Houri and Yeghish Kazanjian and children

Granddaughter, Talar Kazanjian and fiance, Chris Markarian

Grandson, Vatche Kazanjian

Granddaughter, Tamar Kazanjian

Brother, Zaven and Khatoun Ounjian and children

Sister, Sirvart Sayan

Sister, Serpouhi Majarian and children

Niece, Arpi Hajinazarian and daughter

Jackline Torikian and son

Sirvart and Sarkis Telbelian and children (Detroit)

Hermin and Hovagim Manoogian and children (Detroit)

In-laws, Megerdich and Arsho Kilejian and children

In-laws, Dikranouhi Meneshian and children

In-laws, Jean and Mimi Markarian and children

And the entire Ounjian, Najarian, Sayan, Makarian, Hajinazarian, Zeitounian, Kazanjian, Ayres, Menziljian, Markarian, Belkhoyan, Minassian, Tarpinian, Hagopian, Tchalikian, Berberian, Kilejian and Meneshian families, relatives, and friends.

A memorial lunch will follow at Houri and Yeghish Kazanjian’s residence, 30202 Belmont Ct.., Agoura Hills, CA 91301.