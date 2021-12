Alice Ghazourian

ALICE (ANDONIAN) GHAZOURIAN

Memorial services will be held to mark the 40th day of Alice Ghazourian’s passing on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave, Encino, and St. Satkis church, 9300 Ford Rd., Dearborn, MI 48128.

She is remembered by her:

Brother, Zaven and Meyri Andonian

Brother, Mr. and Mrs. Krikor Andonian and children, Jo an Nevart

Sister-in-law, Zaghig Ghazourian

Nieces, Nairy & Sevan Ghazourian

Nephew, Vahram Ghazourian and children, Shaunt and Sara

Neshan and Mayle Andonian

Serj and Nanor Andonian

Vicken and Nora Minassian

Sarkis and Maral Minassian

Danny and Margo Nishanian and daughters, Maria and Tina

Sarkis and Silva Karadolian and children, Sevan, Maral and Sevag

Dr. Barkev and Alice Andonian

Mr. and Mrs. Kevork Andonian

Mrs. Varso Andonian

Mrs. Efkin Gulaghaian

Mrs. Araksy Andonian

Mesrob and Lena Petrossian

Vahik and Anna Arshakyan

Arto and Tina Baghdaian

And the entire, Andonian, Ghazourian, Minassian, Nishanian, Karadolioan, Garboushian, Petrossian, Abajian, Madenian, Nahabedian, Manougian, Stepanian, Touloumian, Toutikian, Gulaghaian, Boghossian, Arshakyan, and Baghdaian families, relatives, and friends.