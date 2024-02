Alice Khamisian

ALICE KHAMISIAN

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Alice Khamisian’s passing, on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316.

She is remembered by:

Son, Avedis Khamisian

Daughter, Elizabeth and Shant Barseghian and children, Tonya and Karnig

Daughter, Sona and Nerses Tashdjian, and child, Deekron

Daughter, Anahid and Varouj Hevoyan and children, Vatche and Vicken

Daughter, Hasmig Khamisian and children, Tatyana and Christopher

Granddaughter, Lena and Arian Barseghian-Shahin

Granddaughter, Ankeen and Saleh Soulat and children, Skyla and Gianna

Grandson, Raffi and Sherry Khamisian and child, Christian

Granddaughter, Mary and Nicholas Tavoukjian and children, Lily and Ellie

Sister, Nevair Delijian and family

Sister, Sylva Moursalian and family

Sister, Nora Simonian and family

Brother, Sarkis Tchakerian and family

And all Khamisian, Barseghian, Tashdjian, Hevoyan, Barseghian-Shahin, Soulat, Tavoukjian, Delijian, Moursalian, Simonian, Tchakerian families, relatives, and friends.