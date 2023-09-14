ARMANOUHI (AMROYAN) ZANAZANIAN
A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Armanouhi (Amroyan) Zanazanian’s passing on Sunday, September 24 at Holy Martyrs Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.
She is remembered by her:
Son, Kevork and Elizabeth Zanazanian
Daughter, Maral Zanazanian
Brother, Hagop and Seta Amroyan
Sister, Valentine Babikian
Nephew, Alek Amroyan and daughter
Nephew, Eddie and Talin Amroyan and children
Nephew, Hratch Amroyan and children
Niece, Harout and Sevan Hajinian and children
Nephew, Aris Babikian
Nephew, Vartkes Babikian
In- laws, Koko and Suzy Kalbaklian
And all Zanazanian, Amroyan, Babikian, Kalbaklian and Hajinian families, relatives, and friends.