ARMANOUHI (AMROYAN) ZANAZANIAN

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Armanouhi (Amroyan) Zanazanian’s passing on Sunday, September 24 at Holy Martyrs Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.

She is remembered by her:

Son, Kevork and Elizabeth Zanazanian

Daughter, Maral Zanazanian

Brother, Hagop and Seta Amroyan

Sister, Valentine Babikian

Nephew, Alek Amroyan and daughter

Nephew, Eddie and Talin Amroyan and children

Nephew, Hratch Amroyan and children

Niece, Harout and Sevan Hajinian and children

Nephew, Aris Babikian

Nephew, Vartkes Babikian

In- laws, Koko and Suzy Kalbaklian

And all Zanazanian, Amroyan, Babikian, Kalbaklian and Hajinian families, relatives, and friends.