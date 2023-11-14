Armine Berberian

ARMINE BERBERIAN

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Armine Berberian’s passing on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at Holy Martyrs Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.

She is remembered by her:

Daughter, Eva and Vahe Garibian

Daughter, Maral Berberian

Son, Art Berian

Son, Dickran and Hasmik Berberian

Grandchildren, Stepan amd Lara Mekhitarian

Nicholas and Natalie Kontogiannis

Kevork and Maria Garibian

Ghevont and Aleen Berberian

Harout and Karen Kachoyan

Michael Berian

Great-grandchildren, Lucca and Alecco Kontogiannis

And all relatives and friends.

Memorial reception will follow at Dikranian Hall, adjacent to the church.