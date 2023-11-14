ARMINE BERBERIAN
A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Armine Berberian’s passing on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at Holy Martyrs Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.
She is remembered by her:
Daughter, Eva and Vahe Garibian
Daughter, Maral Berberian
Son, Art Berian
Son, Dickran and Hasmik Berberian
Grandchildren, Stepan amd Lara Mekhitarian
Nicholas and Natalie Kontogiannis
Kevork and Maria Garibian
Ghevont and Aleen Berberian
Harout and Karen Kachoyan
Michael Berian
Great-grandchildren, Lucca and Alecco Kontogiannis
And all relatives and friends.
Memorial reception will follow at Dikranian Hall, adjacent to the church.