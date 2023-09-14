Arpiar Janoyan

ARPIAR JANOYAN

On the one year anniversary of Arpiar Janoyan’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at St. Peter Armenian Apostolic church, located at 17231 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, California 91406.

He is remembered by his:

Wife, Hermine Janoyan

Daughter, Nora and Dr. Philip Balikian, as well as Alexander and Isabella

Son, Aram and Lucine Janoyan, as well as Arno and Vaughn

And all Janoyan, Najarian, Balikian, Khatchoyan, Kludjian, Karakhanian, Mazmanian, and Ajemian families, relatives, and friends.