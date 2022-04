Arpik Aghakhanian

ARPIK (CHAMRAS) AGHAKHANIAN

On the one year anniversary of Arpik Aghakhanian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale.

She is being remembered by her:

Daughter, Gretta Chamras

Daughter, Hilda and Njdeh Issakhanian and children, Shawnt and Tenny

Grandchildren, Varand and Vahik Chamras

And the entire relatives and friends.