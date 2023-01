Ashkhen Pilavjian

ASHKHEN (HELVAJIAN) PILAVJIAN

On the one year anniversary of Ashken Pilavjian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 6300 White Oak Avenue, Encino, CA 91316.

She is being remembered by her:

Son, Peklar and Vera Pilavjian

Grandson, Alex Pilavjian

Grandon, Aren Pilavjian

And all relatives and friends.

Following the memorial service, condolences will be accepted at the Dikranian hall (adjacent to the church).