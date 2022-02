Ashkhen PIlavjian

ASHKHEN (HELVADJIAN) PILAVJIAN

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Ashkhen Pilavjian’s passing on Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:30 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave. in Encino.

She is remembered by her:

Son, Peklar and Vera Pilavjian

Grandsons, Alex and Aren Pilavjian

Daughter-in-law, Sossy Pilavjian

Grandsons, Haig Hraagh Pilavjian

In-law, Sossi Kanberian

And the entire Pilavjian, Helvadjian, Kilidjian, Kanberian, Kurkjian, Aslanian, Teghrarian, Kokorian, Bairamian, and Der Kevorkian families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Avedissian Hall.

Donations in her memory may be made to Holy Martyrs ARS Ashken Pilavjian Preschool (Checks payable to Holy Martyrs Pilavjian, located at 16617 Parthenia St., North Hills CA 91335).