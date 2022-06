Avedis Avedikian

AVEDIS AVEDIKIAN

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Avedis Avedikian’s passing on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 1614 N. Alexandria Ave., Los Angeles.

He is remembered by his:

Wife, Sonia (Topalian) Avedikian

Daughter, Aida and Harout Madenian

Daughter, Lily and Varoujan Djevahirdjian(Australia)

Daughter, Nayiri and Souren Kouyoumdjian and children, Manoug and Christine

Granddaughter, Maria and Arek Santikian and children

Grandson, Razmig Madenian and fiancé, Alique Cherchian

Granddaughter, Shaghig and Sanasar Hovsepian and children (Australia)

Grandson, Garren and Lina Djevahirdjian and daughter (Australia)

Brother, Kapriel Avedikian (Lebanon)

Niece, Elo and Sako Momjian (Armenia)

Niece, Maral and Mano Kombejian and children (Lebanon)

Cousin, Gary and Noyemi Avedikian and family

Brother-in-law, Krikor Kizirian and family

Brother-in-law, Alishan Topalian and family

Brother-in-law, Harout Topalian and family

Sister-in-law, Alice Nazarian and family

And the entire Avedikian, Madenian, Djevahirdjian, Kouyoumdjian, Hovsepian, Santikian, Topalian, Kizirian, Nazarian, Cherchian, and Markarian families, relatives, and friends.