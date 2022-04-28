CHAKE AJAMIAN
A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Chake Ajamian’s passing on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at St. Gregory Armenian Catholic church, located at 1510 E. Mountain St., Glendale, CA 91207.
She is remembered by her:
Brother, Hrant and Adrine Ajamian
Sister-in-law, Armine Ajamian and family (France)
Cousin, Azadouhi Khachadourian
Jack and Teeny Kozian
Garo and Taline Kevorkian
Garo and Shushan Demirjian
Movses and Hasmig Panossian
And the entire Ajamian, Lepedjian, Khachadourian, Jeridian, Kalayjian, and Jalatian families, relatives, and friends.
