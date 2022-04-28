Chake Ajamian

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Chake Ajamian’s passing on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at St. Gregory Armenian Catholic church, located at 1510 E. Mountain St., Glendale, CA 91207.

She is remembered by her:

Brother, Hrant and Adrine Ajamian

Sister-in-law, Armine Ajamian and family (France)

Cousin, Azadouhi Khachadourian

Jack and Teeny Kozian

Garo and Taline Kevorkian

Garo and Shushan Demirjian

Movses and Hasmig Panossian

And the entire Ajamian, Lepedjian, Khachadourian, Jeridian, Kalayjian, and Jalatian families, relatives, and friends.