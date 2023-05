Dr. Garabet Moumdjian

DR. GARABET MOUMDJIAN

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Dr. Garabet Moumdjian on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic church, located at 58 S. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena.

He is remembered by his:

Wife, Nayeri (Harboyan) Moumdjian and sons, Hagop and Purag

Brother, Raffi and Lena Moumdjian and children

Brother, Mher Moumdjian and children

Sister, Lena and Karnig Dovletian and children

Sister, Marlen and Koko Malian and children

Brother-in-law, Vicken Harboyan and children

Brother-in-law, Vazken Harboyan and children

And all Moumdjian, Harboyan, Dovletian, and Malian families, relatives, and friends.