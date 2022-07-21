Dr. Khachig Konyalian

DR. KHACHIG KONYALIAN

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Dr. Khachig Konyalian’s passing on Sunday, July 31, at the Crescenta Valley Armenian Apostolic church, located at 6252 Honolulu Ave., La Crescenta, CA 91214.

He is remembered by his:

Wife, Any (Amassian) Konyalian

Daughter, Lori (Konyalian) and Christian Giarretta and children, Alexander and Nicolas

Daughter, Zabelle (Konyalian) and Michael Fallon and children, Jacob and Gabrielle

Sister, Rita Konialian (Los Angeles)

Sister, Dr. Sonia (Konialian) and Dr. Wayne Aller (Los Angeles)

Nephew, Joseph and Doris Zacar (Germany)

Niece, Elza Shashaty and children, Carine, Sabin and Joelle (Los Angeles)

Sister-in-Law, Aline (Amassian) Papazian, and family (Montréal)

Brother-in-Law, Achod Amassian and Mona Tabri and family (Montréal)

And the entire Konialian, Amassian, Papazian, Arslanian, Kechichian, Kazarian, Nersessian, and Husenjian families, relatives, and friends.