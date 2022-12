Dr. Vartiter Kotcholosian Hovannisian

On the one year anniversary of Dr. Vartiter Kotcholosian Hovannisian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 11 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic church, located at 2226 Ventura Ave., Fresno, CA 93721.

She is remembered by her:

Husband, Prof. Richard Hovannisian

Son, Raffi and Armenouhi Hovannisian and children

Son, Armen and Elizabeth Hovannisian and children

Daughter, Ani and Armenio Kevorkian and children

Son, Garo and Arsineh Hovannisian and children

Sister, Nazik Messerlian and family

And the entire relatives and friends.