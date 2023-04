Hourig (Azirian) Kalebdjian

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Hourig (Azirian) Kalebdjian’s passing on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Holy Martyrs Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.

She is remembered by her:

Daughter, Nora and Viken Hovsepian and daughter, Arev

Daughter, Niva and Benjamin Clark and children, Patil and Kyle

Brother, Missak and Lena Azirian

And all Kalebdjian, Azirian, Hovsepian and Clark families, relatives and friends.