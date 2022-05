Hratch Manoukian

HRATCH MANOUKIAN

On the second year anniversary of Hratch Manoukian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 17231 Sherman Way, Van Nuys.

He is being remembered by his:

Daughter, Tamar and Raffi Chorbajian

Son, Alek and Jeanie Manoukian

Grandchildren, Sevak, Aren and June

And the entire relatives and friends.

A memorial reception will follow at Yacoubian Hall, adjacent to the church.