HRAYR SOGHOMONIAN
On the one year anniversary of Hrayr Soghomonian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, 1614 N. Alexandria Ave., Hollywood.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Magi Soghomonian
Sister, Zohrab and Hasmig Tejirian and daughters, Alidz and Houshig
Brother, Harout and Lena Soghomonian and son, Alec
Sister, Jirayr and Houry Zakarian and daughters, Lori and Vani
Mother in-law, Satenig Meghdessian
Brother in-law, Joseph Meghdessian
And the entire Soghomonian, Meghdessian, Tejirian, Zakarian, Simitian, and Karayan families, relatives, and friends.
Leave a Reply