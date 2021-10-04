Hrayr Soghomonian

HRAYR SOGHOMONIAN

On the one year anniversary of Hrayr Soghomonian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, 1614 N. Alexandria Ave., Hollywood.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Magi Soghomonian

Sister, Zohrab and Hasmig Tejirian and daughters, Alidz and Houshig

Brother, Harout and Lena Soghomonian and son, Alec

Sister, Jirayr and Houry Zakarian and daughters, Lori and Vani

Mother in-law, Satenig Meghdessian

Brother in-law, Joseph Meghdessian

And the entire Soghomonian, Meghdessian, Tejirian, Zakarian, Simitian, and Karayan families, relatives, and friends.