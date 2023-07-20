Karnig Kouyoumdjian

On the one year anniversary of Karnig Kouyoumdjian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 30 at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Armenian Catholic Church, located at 1327 Pleasant Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033.

He is remembered by his:

Wife, Seza Kouyoumjian

Son, Shant and Nayiri Kouyoumjian and children, Karnig-Kai and Kayla

Son, Varant and Lilit Kouyoumjian and children, Seza and Serop

Son, Hrag Kouyoumjian

And all relatives and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Hollywood Carousel restaurant, located at 5112 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles.