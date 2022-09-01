KARNIG KOUYOUMJIAN
A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Karnig Kouyoumjian’s passing on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Armenian Catholic Church, located at 1327 Pleasant Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033.
He is remembered by his:
Wife, Seza Kouyoumjian
Son, Shant and Nayiri Kouyoumjian and children, Karnig-Kai and Kayla
Son, Varant and Lilit Kouyoumjian and children, Seza and Serop
Son, Hrag Kouyoumjian
Brother, Mr. and Mrs. Hovsep Kouyoumjian and family
Sister-in-law, Ralda Kouyoumjian
Sister-in-law, Asdghig and Levon Kullukian and children
Sister-in-law, Gilda and Gaby Karpouzian and children
Cousin, Hagop and Silva Baghdadlian and children (New Jersey)
In-law, Srpouhi Krikorian and children
In-law, Serop and Narine Papazian and children
And the entire Kouyoumjian, Krikorian, Papazian, Kullukian, Karpouzian, Krdanian, Deldelian, Altounian, Baghdadlian, Vaneskehian, Payaslian Der Ghazarian, Zeitountsian, and Nakkashian families, relatives, and friends.
Memorial lunch will follow at Hollywood Carousel restaurant, located at 5112 Hollywood Blvd. #107, Los Angeles, CA 90027.
