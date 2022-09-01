Karnig Kouyoumjian

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Karnig Kouyoumjian’s passing on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Armenian Catholic Church, located at 1327 Pleasant Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033.

He is remembered by his:

Wife, Seza Kouyoumjian

Son, Shant and Nayiri Kouyoumjian and children, Karnig-Kai and Kayla

Son, Varant and Lilit Kouyoumjian and children, Seza and Serop

Son, Hrag Kouyoumjian

Brother, Mr. and Mrs. Hovsep Kouyoumjian and family

Sister-in-law, Ralda Kouyoumjian

Sister-in-law, Asdghig and Levon Kullukian and children

Sister-in-law, Gilda and Gaby Karpouzian and children

Cousin, Hagop and Silva Baghdadlian and children (New Jersey)

In-law, Srpouhi Krikorian and children

In-law, Serop and Narine Papazian and children

And the entire Kouyoumjian, Krikorian, Papazian, Kullukian, Karpouzian, Krdanian, Deldelian, Altounian, Baghdadlian, Vaneskehian, Payaslian Der Ghazarian, Zeitountsian, and Nakkashian families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Hollywood Carousel restaurant, located at 5112 Hollywood Blvd. #107, Los Angeles, CA 90027.