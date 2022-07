KRIKOR AND ZEVART SERAYDARIAN

On the one year anniversary of the passing of Krikor and Zevart Seraydarian, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, 4:30 p.m. at their gravesite in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

They are remembered by their:

Daughter, Rosine Seraydarian

Grandson, Shant Seraydarian

And the entire Seraydarian and Aldermeshian families, relatives, and friends.