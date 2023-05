LISA GABOUDIAN

On the second year anniversary of Lisa Gaboudian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.

She is being remembered by her:

Husband, Mardig Gaboudian

Son, Vaughn and Caroon Gaboudian and daughter, Areni

Son, Hrag and Lysa Gaboudian and children, Garss, Vyke, and Arto

Sister, Arpi and Ashot Andonian

Brother, Raffi and Maral Sarkissian

And all Gaboudian, Andonian, Sarkissian, Shiroyan, Stepanian, and Melikian families, relatives, and friends.