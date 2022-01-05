Maida Mary Bezdjian

MAIDA MARY BEZDJIAN

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Maida Mary Bezdjian’s passing on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 51 Commonwealth Ave., San Francisco, CA 94118.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Garbis Bezdjian

Son, Sako and Wafa Bezdjian and children, Alysa, Sophie and Mila

Daughter, Sylva and Harout Khayalian and children, Hagop and Talar

Son, Shant and Vencant Bezdjian and son, Vahe

Brother, Shahan Shahvekilian

Sister-in-law, Zarmig Shahvekilian and children, Ara and Alec

Nephew, Dicko and Alexia Shahvekilian and children, Razmig and Vatche

In-laws, Nimer and Najwa Massis and Family

Hagop and Gisel Khayalian and Family

Jennik Yacopian and Family

And the entire Bezdjian, Shahvekilian, Marangossian, Melikian, Kassis, Hazarian, Ouzounian, Deirmendjian, Boyadjian, Shahinian, and Harding families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the Armenian Relief Society Garin Chapter (located at 51 Commonwealth Ave., San Francisco, CA 94118), St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church (located at 51 Commonwealth Ave., San Francisco, CA 94118), or KZV Armenian School (located at 825 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco, CA 94132).