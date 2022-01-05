MAIDA MARY BEZDJIAN
A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Maida Mary Bezdjian’s passing on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 51 Commonwealth Ave., San Francisco, CA 94118.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Garbis Bezdjian
Son, Sako and Wafa Bezdjian and children, Alysa, Sophie and Mila
Daughter, Sylva and Harout Khayalian and children, Hagop and Talar
Son, Shant and Vencant Bezdjian and son, Vahe
Brother, Shahan Shahvekilian
Sister-in-law, Zarmig Shahvekilian and children, Ara and Alec
Nephew, Dicko and Alexia Shahvekilian and children, Razmig and Vatche
In-laws, Nimer and Najwa Massis and Family
Hagop and Gisel Khayalian and Family
Jennik Yacopian and Family
And the entire Bezdjian, Shahvekilian, Marangossian, Melikian, Kassis, Hazarian, Ouzounian, Deirmendjian, Boyadjian, Shahinian, and Harding families, relatives, and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to the Armenian Relief Society Garin Chapter (located at 51 Commonwealth Ave., San Francisco, CA 94118), St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church (located at 51 Commonwealth Ave., San Francisco, CA 94118), or KZV Armenian School (located at 825 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco, CA 94132).
