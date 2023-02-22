Massis Araradian

MASSIS ARARADIAN

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Massis Araradian’s passing on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale.

He is remembered by his:

Wife, Maro Araradian

Son, Araz Araradian and fiancee Aida Arzerounian

Son, Sevak and Lena Araradian

Grandchildren, Ardem, Aram, Hrak, and Vania Araradian

And all Araradian, Der Ghougassian, Shirikjian, Kotoyan, Salatyan, Chuljian, Karamanoukian,and Kevranian families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial reception will follow at the adjacent hall.