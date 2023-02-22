MASSIS ARARADIAN
A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Massis Araradian’s passing on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale.
He is remembered by his:
Wife, Maro Araradian
Son, Araz Araradian and fiancee Aida Arzerounian
Son, Sevak and Lena Araradian
Grandchildren, Ardem, Aram, Hrak, and Vania Araradian
And all Araradian, Der Ghougassian, Shirikjian, Kotoyan, Salatyan, Chuljian, Karamanoukian,and Kevranian families, relatives, and friends.
Memorial reception will follow at the adjacent hall.