NAZARETH KEVONIAN

A memorial service will be held to mark the one year anniversary of Nazareth Kevonian’s passing on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale.

He is remembered by his:

Daughter, Tamar Kevonian and Sevan Abdessian and daughter, Yeraz

Son, Keghon and Alexia Kevonian and children, Atam, Sophia and Neshan

Daughter, Taline Kevonian

Sister, Sossy Hannessian and family

Brother, Raffi and Angela Kevonian and family (Spain)

Sister, Arpine Kevonian and family (Greece)

And all Kevonian, Hannessian, Abdessian, Madenjis families, relatives and friends.