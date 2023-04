Nazareth Kevonian

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Nazareth Kevonian’s passing on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at St. Leon Armenian Cathedral, located at 3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504.

He is remembered by his:

Daughter, Tamar Kevonian and Sevan Abdessian and daughter, Yeraz

Son, Keghon and Alexia Kevonian and children, Atam, Sophia and Neshan

Daughter, Taline Kevonian

Sister, Sossy Hannessian and family

Brother, Raffi and Angela Kevonian and family (Spain)

Sister, Arpine Kevonian and family (Greece)

And all Kevonian, Hannessian, Abdessian, and Madenjis families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the Asbarez “Nazareth Kevonian Fund for Special Projects (Armenian Media Network, 1203 N. Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029.