Ohannes Serorian

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Ohannes Serorian’s passing on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316.

He is remembered by his:

Wife, Jacqueline Serorian

Son, Ara Serorian

Daughter, Aline and Sevag Saghdejian

Grandchildren, Shahe, Diran and Joseph Saghdejian

Sister, Hripsime Yerikian

Niece, Juliette Hermezian

Niece, Lena and Joseph Dersahagian and children (Lebanon)

Niece, Rita and Varoujan Atashparayan and children (Lebanon)

Niece, Violet Terzian and children (Atlanta)

Brother, Nichan and Salpi Srourian

Nephew, Armen and Lorig Srourian and child

Nephew, Daniel and Michelle Srourian

Nephew, Michael Srourian

Sister-in-law, Ani and Krikor Zarokian and children

Edmond and Karen Zarokian and children

Chahe and Hasmig Zarokian and children

Brother-in-law, Krikor and Monique Keklikian and children, Thaile and Pierlyn

In-laws, Chakeh Saghdejian

Hrair Saghdejian

Sam and Nayeri Kassajikian and children

And Serorian, Srourian, Keklikian, Zarokian, Yerikian, and Kassajikian families, relatives, and friends.