OHANNES SERORIAN
A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Ohannes Serorian’s passing on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316.
He is remembered by his:
Wife, Jacqueline Serorian
Son, Ara Serorian
Daughter, Aline and Sevag Saghdejian
Grandchildren, Shahe, Diran and Joseph Saghdejian
Sister, Hripsime Yerikian
Niece, Juliette Hermezian
Niece, Lena and Joseph Dersahagian and children (Lebanon)
Niece, Rita and Varoujan Atashparayan and children (Lebanon)
Niece, Violet Terzian and children (Atlanta)
Brother, Nichan and Salpi Srourian
Nephew, Armen and Lorig Srourian and child
Nephew, Daniel and Michelle Srourian
Nephew, Michael Srourian
Sister-in-law, Ani and Krikor Zarokian and children
Edmond and Karen Zarokian and children
Chahe and Hasmig Zarokian and children
Brother-in-law, Krikor and Monique Keklikian and children, Thaile and Pierlyn
In-laws, Chakeh Saghdejian
Hrair Saghdejian
Sam and Nayeri Kassajikian and children
And Serorian, Srourian, Keklikian, Zarokian, Yerikian, and Kassajikian families, relatives, and friends.
