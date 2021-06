Satig (Sabounjian) Der Ohanessian

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Satig Der Ohanessian’s passing, on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Crescenta Valley Armenian Apostolic Church, 6252 Honolulu Ave., La Crescenta, CA 91214.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Meher Der Ohanessian

Son, Ari and Lusine Der Ohanessian and daughter, Mane

Son, Saro and Theresa Der Ohanessian and daughters, Alique and Arev

Brother, Hrayr and Lucy Sabounjian and children, Hasmig and Vazrig

Brother, Jirayr Sabounjian and children, Talar, Lara and Kelly

Uncle’s wife, Aznive Sabounjian

Sister-in-law, Nova and Garbis Hindoyan and children, Taline, Andreas and Nanor

Brother-in-law, Shahan and Ani Der Ohanessian and sons, Shant and Andrew

In-laws, Massis and Manoush Ghevontian and family

In-laws, Arthur and Garine Simonian and daughter (Armenia)

And the entire Der Ohanessian, Sabounjian, Avedian, Chechian, Krikorian, Atamian, Markarian, Adourian, Baghboudarian, Babikian, Hindoyan, Yessayan, Tertzakian, Lepejian, Kortoshian, Kojababian, Setrakian, Khachatrian and Esguijian families, relatives and friends.