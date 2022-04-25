Sera Aintablian

SERA AINTABLIAN

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Sera Aintablian’s passing on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic church, located at 2215 E. Colorado St., Pasadena, CA 91107.

She is remembered by her:

Parents, Jano and Jenny Aintablian

Grandmother, Manishag Pessayan

Aunt, Ani and Alex Kosdakian (Canada)

Aunt, Aline and Arakel Ohanessian and daughters, Cynthia and Celine (Lebanon)

Uncle, Vicken Pessayan and daughter, Rosarita (Lebanon)

Uncle, Roger and Taline Pessayan and daughter, Ruby (Lebanon)

And the entire relatives and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at AGBU Boyajian Hall, located at 2495 E. Mountain St. Pasadena, CA 91104.