Suhail Aslan

SUHAIL ASLAN

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Suhail Aslan’s passing, on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Evergreen Memorial Park, located at 204 N. Evergreen Ave., Los Angeles, CA 9033.

He is remembered by:

Wife, Azadouhie (Keghinian) Aslan

Son, Shant and Diana Aslan

Son, Leon and Anahid Aslan

Daughter, Rita Aslan

Grandchildren, Zabella and Alexander Aslan

Sister-in-law, Haigoush (Keghinian) Kohler and daughter, Christina

Aunt, Jackline and Adel Ghazale and family (Oregon)

Sister and brothers, Laurance and Aslan families (Florida and Iraq)

Masdik Keghinian and family

Dikran and Mani Keghinian and family

Sona Keghinian and Armen Grigorian and family

Nevrik (Chailarian) Jivelegian and family

Shahe and Ani Jivelegian and family

In-law, Sona (Vartoumian) Arakelian and family

In-law, Ines (Medina) Calle and family

And all relatives and friends.