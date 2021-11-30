Therese Baghdoyan

THERESE (nee COLOMBOSSIAN) BAGHDOYAN

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Therese Baghdoyan’s passing on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at St. Gregory Armenian Catholic church, located at 1510 E. Mountain St., Glendale.

She is remembered by her:

Daughter, Aida and Caspar Alvandian and children, Christopher and Lorig

Son, Ara and Silva Baghdoyan and children, Anayis and Sophie

Son, Arman and Armine Baghdoyan and children, Vahe and Ani

And the entire Baghdoyan, Colombossian, Alvandian, Mouradian, Najarian, Geovlekjian, Apelian, and Searls families, relatives, and friends.