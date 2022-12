Vahe Kradjian

VAHE KRADJIAN

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Vahe Kradjian’s passing on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.

He is remembered by his:

Wife, Georgette Kradjian

Son, Khachig Kradjian and children, James and Daniel

Daughter, Vera and Haig Kambourian and son, Vahe

Daughter, Betty and Harout Momjian and children, Alique and Armen

And all relatives and friends.