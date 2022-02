Vazken Madenlian

On the one year anniversary of Vazken Madenlian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Seta Madenlian

Daughter, Maral and Nino Tavitian and children, Sevana, Areni and Van- Vazken

Daughter, Lorig and Armen Srourian and daughter, Nova

Brother, Ara and Sona Madenlian and family

Sister, Vergine Madenlian and family

Mother-in-law, Anissa Hamalian

Sister-in-law, Rita Kojian and family

Brother-in-law, Hagop Hamalian

And the entire relatives and friends.